Pavard denies Bayern agreement as World Cup winner eyes move abroad
Benjamin Pavard, 22, said he is happy at Stuttgart after being linked with Bayern Munich.
Stuttgart star Benjamin Pavard denied he agreed to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, though the Frenchman suggested he will leave Germany at the end of the season.
Pavard – contracted until 2021 – was heavily linked with Bayern prior to the transfer window closing after helping France win the World Cup in Russia.
The 22-year-old remains in Stuttgart amid reported interest from Premier League trio Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.
Discussing the Bayern links, Pavard – on international duty with France for the UEFA Nations League – told L'Equipe: "I did not sign anything at all [with Bayern]. You are the journalists who say that I signed [for Bayern].
"I'm in Stuttgart, I'm fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany.
"I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that's what I need and that's what I like about this club. I'm very good there.
"It's true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.