Payet's agent denies West Ham stay reports

West Ham star Dimitri Payet's agent has denied the France international ever said he was "100 per cent staying" at the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old was quoted by The Sun as saying he was certain to stay at West Ham despite interest from elsewhere.

However, his agent Jacques-Olivier Auguste denied that was the case, insisting Payet had never spoken to the publication.

"I have no idea where this [interview] came from but in any case he never said that," Auguste told L'Equipe 21.

"With West Ham it is quite simple, if a club is interested they will call the club, and then, we will see.

"Now Dimitri is certainly feeling good at West Ham, but to say that he will 100 per cent stay is difficult.

"Because if tomorrow he has to leave, I think he will be burnt in public."

Payet scored nine goals and had 12 assists in the Premier League last season before starring for France at the European Championship.