Pedro eyes Spain spot after King's Cup double

The 24-year-old's season was disrupted by injury but in recent months he has come back into the kind of form that won him a place in the starting side in the 2010 World Cup final.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque is due to announce his final Euro 2012 squad on Sunday and with injured Barca team-mate David Villa ruled out Pedro has a good chance of being selected for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine beginning next month.

"It has been a hard year for me but hopefully I will go [to Euro 2012]," he said in an interview with Spanish television.

"I am confident of going. I was from the first moment and the coach is the one who will make the final decision."

Pedro, a product of Barcelona's youth academy, has been a key player for departing coach Pep Guardiola and has shown a useful knack of scoring in the important games.

His double on Friday meant he has found the net in the finals of the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the King's Cup and in both the European and Spanish Super Cups.

"He surprises you, he is born goal scorer," Guardiola told a news conference.

"When I arrived the youth team wanted to put him out on loan because they said he was a great player in training but not in matches.

"I asked that they let me see him and he won me over."