Pekerman: I have no say on Falcao's future

Falcao has struggled to hit top form during his loan spell at Old Trafford from Monaco, scoring just four times in 19 Premier League appearances.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has enjoyed a productive international break and scored an emphatic penalty to complete Colombia's 3-1 victory against Kuwait in Abu Dhabi on Monday, following a brace in last week's 6-0 drubbing of Bahrain.

But Pekerman refused to be drawn on the matter of Falcao's future at club level.

"If Falcao leaves Manchester United it is a personal decision," he said. "I'm not the right person to have a say on this matter.

"I always want him to be happy. He is an experienced player, intelligent."

Colombia were good value for their victory over Kuwait, Abel Aguilar started the scoring with an exquisite volley that was cancelled out by Musaed Al Enazi before half-time.

Edwin Cardona restored the lead in the second half with an accurate drive and Falcao's penalty - which was awarded despite Al Enazi's foul appearing to take place outside the area - completed the win.

"The result was fair," Pekerman added. "Undoubtedly Kuwait complicated things for us.

"These experiences are good. It was a learning experience. We are in a process and you have you to accept mistakes and we have to keep working."