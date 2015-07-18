Pele admitted to hospital again

Pele has been admitted to hospital for the third time in less than 12 months, with reports he has undergone back surgery.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo last November with a urinary tract infection and then again in May for prostrate surgery.

A press officer for the facility confirmed Pele's hospitalisation, but no other details were disclosed.

The 74-year-old won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and is his country's record goalscorer with 77.