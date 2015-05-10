Pele released from hospital after surgery

Pele has been released from hospital in Sao Paulo after undergoing surgery for the second time in six months.

The 74-year-old was treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo back in November for a urinary tract infection, which stemmed from an earlier procedure to remove kidney stones.

He was released in December, but the three-time World Cup winner returned to hospital this week for a minor procedure on his prostate.

However, Pele was free to go home on Saturday evening, local time, having recovered sufficiently.