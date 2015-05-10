Pele released from hospital after surgery
Football legend Pele has been released from hospital in Sao Paulo after undergoing prostate surgery.
Pele has been released from hospital in Sao Paulo after undergoing surgery for the second time in six months.
The 74-year-old was treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo back in November for a urinary tract infection, which stemmed from an earlier procedure to remove kidney stones.
He was released in December, but the three-time World Cup winner returned to hospital this week for a minor procedure on his prostate.
However, Pele was free to go home on Saturday evening, local time, having recovered sufficiently.
