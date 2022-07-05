Pep Guardiola finalises Man City backroom team with Rodolfo Borrell as assistant
By PA Staff published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has finalised his backroom team for next season, with Rodolfo Borrell becoming assistant boss and Enzo Maresca rejoining the club.
The changes, announced by the Premier League champions on Tuesday, were prompted by the departure of Guardiola’s previous number two, Juanma Lillo, last month.
Borrell, who has previously worked at Barcelona and Liverpool, has been at City since 2014 and on the first-team coaching staff since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016.
We are delighted to announce that Enzo Maresca has returned to the Club as part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 5, 2022
Maresca, formerly head coach of the club’s elite development squad, joins Guardiola’s team a year after leaving City for what proved a short spell as Parma manager.
“Manchester City are delighted to announce that Enzo Maresca has returned to the club as part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff,” a statement read.
“Rodolfo Borrell, who has been at City since 2014, will step up to the role of assistant coach in place of the recently-departed Juanma Lillo.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.