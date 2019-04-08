Pep Guardiola: Spurs’ new home has no bearing on Champions League clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Tottenham’s new stadium will have no bearing on their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

City will be the second visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the first in a European fixture, on Tuesday night as they bid to keep their quadruple dream on track.

Spurs have been energised by completing their long-awaited move into their new home and will bank on the feelgood factor continuing against City.

But Guardiola said: “It affects us if we think about the fans, but if we think about what we do on the pitch it doesn’t affect us.

“The stadium is what it is, the supporters support the team more than ever in the Champions League.

“We know what we are going to face and it is up to us how we handle it. We have to know how to handle the situations, if we don’t that’s because we are not prepared to go through.”

Sergio Aguero has handed Guardiola a massive fitness boost having returned to training ahead of the all-England clash, especially after City laboured to a 1-0 win over Brighton without him in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The City squad stayed in London after the Wembley showdown, a decision Guardiola hopes will prove beneficial.

“I don’t know how fresh we are, I never know before. In the FA Cup we could have been better,” he added.

“Now all eight teams are contenders. It’s the first leg against a tough opponent and we will give it a good go.

“This team has shown they are incredibly focused playing every three days, that’s why we are here.

“We stayed in London to avoid airports, waking up earlier, one hour more, on the bus or the plane. We’ve been out, had lunch together, and it gives us more time to speak and to prepare.”

With the League Cup already in the bag and having reached the FA Cup final City, second in the Premier League, remain in the hunt for an unprecedented four-timer.

Yet Guardiola maintains his side have already won two trophies, with three more still to play for.

“The Community Shield? Nobody counts it, that’s the question, I would like an answer,” he said.

“The Community Shield maybe counts for last season, but last season when we went on holiday it wasn’t there.

“In Spain and Germany it’s important. We have won two titles this season and have three to play but everyone says one. Why play if it doesn’t count? We could have longer holidays.”

Full-back Kyle Walker is also expected to be available for the Spurs clash despite going off injured against Brighton.