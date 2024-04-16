Manchester City to make stunning swoop for Premier League star, with negotiations already underway: report

Manchester City have entered into negotiations over the possibility of signing a rival Premier League star, as they look to add even more quality to their squad.

While Pep Guardiola and his team are in the midst of a Premier League title battle, the Manchester City hierarchy have started work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window.

And one report suggests that they're on the verge of coming to an agreement, with two separate offers available to their rivals.

City are interested in Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City have "held talks" with Wolves about the possibility of signing Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer, with the Premier League side placing a £60m valuation on their star full-back.

The report suggests that Manchester City will look to get the Algerian for cheaper, though, instead offering Sergio Gomez in a player-plus-cash swap deal. Gomez has struggled for gametime since joining City at the beginning of last season, playing just 36 minutes in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Ait-Nouri, meanwhile, has been flying for Wolves this season, impressing with his performances at left-back under Gary O'Neil. And though Pep Guardiola has used both Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in that position to great effect this term, he could finally be ready to bring in a specialist left-back.

Ake has often filled in at left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 22, Ait-Nouri still has plenty of room for growth, too, making him an attractive prospect for Manchester City.

Though valued at £28m by Transfermarkt, Wolves' valuation of Ait-Nouri likely refers to the fact he still has three years remaining on his deal. They're in no rush to sell, while Manchester City have the cash to afford a player of his calibre.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a feasible deal, with Ait-Nouri standing out in an impressive side this term. While he might cost a little over the odds, offering Sergio Gomez could present a good opportunity for both parties involved in the deal, as well as both players.

