Manchester City to make stunning swoop for Premier League star, with negotiations already underway: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester City are planning their summer business early, despite the Premier League season being far from over

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions during a game against Bournemouth in November 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have entered into negotiations over the possibility of signing a rival Premier League star, as they look to add even more quality to their squad. 

While Pep Guardiola and his team are in the midst of a Premier League title battle, the Manchester City hierarchy have started work behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1