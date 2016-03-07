Perez admits 'something must change' at Newcastle

Ayoze Perez admits "something must change" if Newcastle United are to escape Premier League relegation this season.

Steve McClaren's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving them in 19th place with 10 games to play and piling further pressure on the under-fire head coach.

"In some moments we are not a team, we are not as one. Something has to change," the forward told BBC Newcastle.

"It's not enough - we have good quality in the dressing room, but during this season we have not shown it. We need to be a team."

Speculation remains rife that McClaren could be sacked before Newcastle's trip to leaders Leicester City on March 14, yet Perez insists the players remain behind the boss.

"He is our manager, we have to be with him," he said.

"If something changes, I don't know what's going to happen - but right now we are with him because he is our manager.

"We have been playing good football at home - winning games.

"That has been key for us - playing at home. I don't know what happened but we have to change something.

"We have to think that we have 10 finals. We have to be a team and try to get points as soon as possible because we are in trouble. The club and the fans don't deserve the situation."