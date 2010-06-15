Perfect performance from Professor Senderos

Introduced as the "language professor", Senderos confidently reeled off answers in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German ahead of the Wednesday's Group H opener in Durban, which his father is coming to watch.

"Yes, this is a very important game for me as my father is Spanish and I grew up with all my cousins in Spain where I spent all my summer holidays, so I have a very close relationship with this country," said Senderos.

"It is the first time in my career I have played against Spain," he said. "I wish strength to Spain but of course I am Swiss, I was born in Switzerland and I'm very proud to wear its colours."

Senderos may also face his club captain and former house mate Cesc Fabregas at the spectacular 62,760-seater Moses Mabhida stadium, but was unable shed any light on the Spaniard's future plans following speculation he was moving clubs.

"He's the captain of Arsenal, he still has a contract with Arsenal, he's an Arsenal player for the time being," said Senderos.

"Cesc will be a champion wherever he goes. If he goes to Real Madrid or Barcelona, I wish him luck," he said.

But despite his close friendship with Fabregas and his Spanish heritage, Senderos said he was hoping to give them a day to forget.

"We are going to be very compact and aggressive tomorrow," Senderos said.

"We don't have much to lose tomorrow but Spain's got a lot to lose. They want to start this competition well and hopefully we can cause them problems."