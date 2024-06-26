Phil Foden leaves England Euro 2024 camp for 'pressing family matter'
Phil Foden has temporarily returned to England, leaving Euro 2024
Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK to attend to a “pressing family matter”, according to an FA spokesperson.
It is not clear why the Manchester City midfielder has departed, nor for how long he will be absent, with England set to play their last 16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. He has started in all three of the Three Lions’ matches at the tournament so far.
The 24-year-old was expected to be England’s talisman at Euro 2024 after his best season yet in the Premier League. But a slow start to the tournament and a frustrating lack of cohesion has left Foden looking visibly frustrated.
But Gareth Southgate will certainly hope to have the attacking midfielder back as soon as possible, after a performance that showed glimpses of his quality against Slovenia on Tuesday night.
England right-back Kyle Walker has backed his club teammate to succeed on the international stage. “Phil is a great character,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he’s had a difficult path to get here, as he’s won a lot of trophies at Manchester City, but he’s had to be patient.
“This is just another little thing he has to overcome when there is so much pressure on him now after such a great season, that big players have to rise up on big occasions.”
