Phil Foden leaves England Euro 2024 camp for 'pressing family matter'

Phil Foden has temporarily returned to England, leaving Euro 2024

Phil Foden of England interacts with Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, as he leaves the field after being replaced by substitute Anthony Gordon (not pictured) during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Phil Foden has returned to the UK to attend to a family matter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Foden has temporarily left England’s Euro 2024 camp and returned to the UK to attend to a “pressing family matter”, according to an FA spokesperson. 

It is not clear why the Manchester City midfielder has departed, nor for how long he will be absent, with England set to play their last 16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. He has started in all three of the Three Lions’ matches at the tournament so far.

