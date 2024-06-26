Euro 2024: Who are England's most likely opponent in last 16

England could face the Netherlands in the last 16 of Euro 2024

England finished top of Group C at Euro 2024 and have a potentially favourable run to the final, despite criticism for some disappointing performances. A 1-0 win against Serbia to begin the tournament was followed by a 1-1 draw with Denmark and a drab goalless draw with Slovenia.

Amid question marks over England’s lack of fluidity and guile, Gareth Southgate’s side have managed to avoid the side of the draw that includes France, Germany, Spain and Portugal. With improved performances in the knockout stages, a run to the final again does not seem unachievable.

But the Three Lions must first navigate the last 16. They will face one of the third-placed teams from the group stages and their opponent will be decided after the final round of matches on Wednesday night.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

Who could England face in the last 16 at Euro 2024?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England's opponents on Sunday at 18:00 CET in Gelsenkirchen.6⃣1⃣%🇳🇱Netherlands1⃣6⃣%🇸🇰Slovakia1⃣1⃣%🇺🇦Ukraine0⃣8⃣%🇷🇴Romania0⃣4⃣%🇧🇪BelgiumCourtesy of @GracenoteLive #Euro2024June 25, 2024

There are five potential countries that could play England in the last 16. They include the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine and Romania. On paper, Slovakia, Ukraine or Romania would likely be the preferred fixtures.

But a calculation from Gracenote Sports has revealed the percentage chance of facing each team in the last 16. Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands, who finished third in their group after a 3-2 loss to Austria, are the most likely opponent at 61%.

Then come Slovakia at 16%, followed by Ukraine (11%), Romania (8%) and Belgium (4%). As things stand, then, a meeting with the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen looks to be the most likely outcome.

