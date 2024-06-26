Euro 2024: Who are England's most likely opponent in last 16

By
published

One team have a 61 per cent chance of facing England in the next round at Euro 2024

Memphis Depay
England could face the Netherlands in the last 16 of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England finished top of Group C at Euro 2024 and have a potentially favourable run to the final, despite criticism for some disappointing performances. A 1-0 win against Serbia to begin the tournament was followed by a 1-1 draw with Denmark and a drab goalless draw with Slovenia.

Amid question marks over England’s lack of fluidity and guile, Gareth Southgate’s side have managed to avoid the side of the draw that includes France, Germany, Spain and Portugal. With improved performances in the knockout stages, a run to the final again does not seem unachievable.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.