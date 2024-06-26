The Euro 2024 logo has an easter egg you've missed

While most of the focus at Euro 2024 has been on the football, on the myriad of stunning long-range goals, entertaining matches, own goals and – in the case of England – drab goalless draws, those with an eye for detail might have noticed something interesting about the tournament logo.

As ever, the European Championship trophy is front and centre in the logo, surrounded by the colours of the different nations competing in Germany this summer.

Below the trophy are the words ‘UEFA Euro 2024, Germany’ in bold white text, seemingly unremarkable. But eagle-eyed fans have picked up on an interesting quirk in the writing.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

What is the easter egg in the Euro 2024 logo?

The Olympiastadion in Berlin has been referenced in the Euro 2024 logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ‘o’ in ‘Euro’ is in the shape of the distinctive Olympiastadion roof, a clever touch that adds another element of uniqueness to Euro 2024. That will be the venue for the final next month.

The tournament hashtag on social media, ‘#EURo2024’, also includes a lowercase ‘o’, although the reason for that is not clear. These small details only add to the identity of a tournament, though, and Euro 2024 has largely been a memorable one so far.

Hosts Germany have looked strong, while Spain and Austria impressed in the group stages. England, meanwhile, will hope to be at the Olympiastadion on July 14, with a favourable route to the final on paper.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

WATCH: The star of Euro 2024 takes centre stage in Netherlands vs Austria AGAIN

Euro 2024: How BBC and ITV choose England matches

Euro 2024 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates