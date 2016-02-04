Philadelphia Union acquire Dutch midfielder Alberg

The Philadelphia Union have added Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg in a transfer from Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag, the team announced Thursday.

Alberg, 25, was acquired using targeted allocation money, and signed to a two-year contract.

The midfielder has spent the last two and a half seasons at ADO Den Haag, scoring 16 goals over that span. He came up through the AZ academy, developing at the club for which Union sporting director Earnie Stewart was director of football operations from 2010 to 2015.

"Roland has the versatility and ability to play multiple positions at a high level of class,” Stewart said. “He’s a player we immediately identified as a perfect fit for our club as he’ll add additional quality to our midfield."

The Union kick off their season March 6 against FC Dallas.