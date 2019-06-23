Liverpool and Tottenham to go head-to-head for Bundesliga star
By Greg Lea
Liverpool and Tottenham are both targeting Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, report Fussball Transfers.
The Ivory Coast international enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga last time out, making 31 appearances for Sandro Schwarz's side.
And the 2018/19 Champions League finalists are both keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, as are Premier League rivals Everton.
Gbamin, who can also play at centre-back, is keen to seal a move away from Mainz this summer.
Jurgen Klopp's status as a former Mainz manager could give Liverpool the edge, although the German is unsure what Gbamin's best position is.
The Reds considered submitting a bid for him last summer, before ultimately settling on Fabinho instead.
READ MORE
5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.