Pioli slams Inter attitude after Crotone shock

Stefano Pioli has slammed Inter's attitude after they were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Crotone on Sunday.

Diego Falcinelli netted twice in the opening 22 minutes to hand Crotone a comfortable two-goal lead at half-time and Danilo D'Ambrosio's second-half strike was not enough to salvage a draw.

This weekend's defeat effectively ends Inter's hopes of securing Champions League football and Pioli was not impressed with their performance.

"Our approach was all wrong. We made too many mistakes and it cost us a game where we should have shown a different mentality," Pioli told reporters.

"We tried to come back, but there were too many errors in our display, especially in the first 20 minutes. In terms of attitude, this is not what we should be seeing. We did not work hard enough and that is everyone's fault. We needed more focus and precision.

"This is a painful defeat. Making excuses is worthless, we need a reaction. We have made mistakes that are hard to explain. We all need to take responsibility and show our desire to move up the table.

"There is no better time for that than the derby [next Saturday]. That provides big motivation. We need to show we are not the team that was out there against Crotone."