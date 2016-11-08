Pique nears Barca return

Gerard Pique is on track to make his Barcelona return after the international break following an ankle injury.

The central defender has missed Barca's last five matches in all competitions after spraining ligaments in his right ankle against Manchester City.

Pique was withdrawn after 39 minutes at Camp Nou on October 19 and watched on as his team recorded a 4-0 Champions League win.

He has been sidelined since, though, including for a 3-1 defeat in the return game with City last week.

Coach Luis Enrique could have the 29-year-old back for the visit of Malaga in LaLiga on November 19 after Pique posted pictures of him training in sand on Tuesday with the caption "I'm back".