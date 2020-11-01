Pirates confirm Zinnbauer’s return back to Germany

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that head coach Josef Zinnbauer will return to Germany for a family emergency.

The Pirates mentor guiding Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday through goals from

Zinnbauer made a shock announcement that he will head back to his home country in his post-match press conference, sparking reports suggesting that the German coach will resign from his post.

However, Pirates have moved swiftly to confirm that Zinnbauer will return to Germany for personal reasons and that ‘he’ll be back soon’.

‘Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that the Club has granted the head coach leave to go home to Germany,’ read the official club update.

‘Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital.



‘The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

‘He will be back soon.’