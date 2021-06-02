Pirates up to third with late win over Baroka

Orlando Pirates moved up to third place in the DStv Premiership table after they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Josef Zinnabuer named Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari and Deon Hotto in his starting line up while Thulani Hlatshwayo was named on the bench.

Bakgaga should have taken the lead in the 10th minute after Evidence Makgopa was played through on goal but Wayne Sandilands did well to deny the attacker.

The Soweto giants dominated proceedings as the game went on and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute but Siphesihle Ndlovu fired his shot over the target.

Zinnbauer was then forced into making a substitution 10 minutes before the break as Fortune Makaringe came on to replace the injured Motshwari.

Despite Pirates' dominance, it was Baroka who took the lead on the stroke of half time when Denwin Farmer capitalised on a loose ball from a free-kick past Sandilands after Pirates failed to clear their lines.

Oscarine Masuluke was called into action early in the second half when he made a block to deny Mhango, who pounced on a loose ball after miscommunication in the Baroka defence.

Pirates continued to press forward as they went in search of the leading goal after the hour mark but they were struggling to hit the target in the final third.

Zinnbauer made a substitution in the 72nd minute as Innocent Maela made way for Paseka Mako.

The Buccaneers eventually took the lead in the 88th minute when Terrence Dzvukamanja headed in from a pin-point cross delivered by Wayde Jooste.

However, Pirates remained solid at the back until the final whistle to move up to third in the league standings.