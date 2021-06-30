Pitso responds to Lorch rumours

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to reports suggesting his side are interested in the services of Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 27-year-old has in recent months been linked with a move abroad as well as to the Egyptian giants, but recent reports have suggested that DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have shown interest in the winger.

In his six years with the Buccaneers, Lorch has managed to find the net 28 times and assisted a further 22 from 125 appearances across all competitions.

However, Mosimane is a huge admirer of the former Player of the Season but confirmed in a Twitter post that if they are to sign Lorch they well first make contact with Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and not deal directly with the player.

“There are rumour going around that Al Ahly wants T Lorch, if that has to happen first I will humbly call the Chairman (Man of Honour) and ask for his blessings,” Mosimane tweeted.