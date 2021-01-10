Pitso: We secured a win against tough opponents

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was delighted to see his side return to winning ways in the Egyptian Premier League after defeating Ceramica Cleopatra FC on Friday.

The Red Eagles secured all three points following their 2-0 victory over the newly promoted side courtesy of goals from Mahmoud Kahraba and Walid Soliman.

The win sees Ahly move back to the top of the league standings level on 13 points with Zamalek after five matches played so far this season.

Mosimane says he was happy to walk away with three points and get a clean sheet.

‘We do not want to have problems with the referees but it was not the best performance from the game officials as Kahraba's second goal should not be disallowed,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.

‘I changed my tactics during the match as I moved Akram Tawfik from the midfield to the right back position to help create more scoring chances.

‘They had a gap between the midfield and the defense so I told Afsha to move between the two lines, especially as Afsha and El Shahat understand each other very well.

‘I told Kahraba and Afsha to play in the midfield to put more pressure on the opponent.

‘Many players returned back after testing negative for COVID-19 but they still need more playing time to regain their best form.

‘We managed to secure another clean sheet and get the three points against a tough opponent.’

When asked about Walter Bwalya's debut performance, Mosimane said: ‘He put on a good performance in his debut despite missing a clear chance before leaving the pitch but I am sure that he will show better performance in the next matches.’