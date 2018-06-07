Pizarro poised for Tigres return from Sevilla

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sell Guido Pizarro back to Tigres after only one season in LaLiga.

The 28-year-old will complete his return to Mexico on July 1 if he agrees a contract and passes his medical, the Spanish club said in a statement.

"Sevilla would like to thank Guido Pizarro for his dedication and good work throughout the 2017-18 season, as well as wish him the best of luck once his return to Mexican football is confirmed," they added.

The Argentine, who joined from Tigres last July for a reported fee of €8million, is said to be returning for an €8.7m fee.

Pizarro made 24 appearances in LaLiga last season but managed only seven starts during 2018.

His two goals for the Andalusian club came in the league loss to Barcelona at Camp Nou and in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League group stage, in which he scored a stoppage-time equaliser.