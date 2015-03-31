Plane issue grounds England squad in Turin

Roy Hodgson's men had been due to fly back after their 1-1 draw in Turin on Tuesday, but are now facing a delay of around 12 hours.

"England team to stay extra night in Turin after technical issue to their plane means they will fly home tomorrow mid-morning," read a tweet from the team's official account.

The delay will not be welcomed by the players' clubs, many of whom will be in Premier League action on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson, Kieran Gibbs and Theo Walcott - all involved on Tuesday - are set to feature in the early kick-off between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.