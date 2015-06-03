Platini cancels UEFA meeting following Blatter resignation

Michel Platini has cancelled a planned UEFA meeting following Sepp Blatter's resignation as FIFA president.

The governing body of European football had been due to meet in Berlin, the venue for this weekend's UEFA Champions League final, in the wake of Blatter's victory in the FIFA presidential election last week.

However, Blatter unexpectedly announced his decision to step down on Tuesday amid ongoing allegations of corruption at FIFA, revealing that an Extraordinary Congress would be held to appoint his successor.

And Platini, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for world football's top job, said in a statement: "It is with great concern that I, like most football fans around the world, have been following the daily developments regarding the investigations pertaining to FIFA corruption matters.

"Due to yesterday's [Tuesday] announcement and the uncertain and unpredictable nature of the investigations, I have decided that it would be more appropriate to postpone the meeting that was announced last week, and which could have taken place in Berlin this weekend.

"Considering new information is revealed every day, I believe it is wiser to take time to assess the situation, so together we can take a position on this issue.

"There will be other opportunities for us to meet in the coming weeks and by then hopefully more light will have been shed on this matter.

"During the weekend in Berlin, we will aim to focus our attention on one of many great occasions at UEFA, the UEFA Champions League final."