France World Cup 2026 squad: Didier Deschamps' full team for October's qualifiers
The France World Cup 2026 squad is around the corner, as Didier Deschamps has named his group for the October World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland
The France World Cup 2026 squad is getting closer.
Didier Deschamps has named his latest selection that includes major changes from September after a significant number of injuries has forced his hand.
France won their opening two World Cup qualifiers with wins against Ukraine and Iceland.
Les Bleus will face Azerbaijan and play their return leg against Iceland as they look to edge closer to booking their place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.
Several key names miss out on Deschamps' October camp, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who picked up an injury in the September fixture against Ukraine.
Desire Doue, who starred in last season's Champions League final, also misses out through injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni is not included after he picked up a red card against Iceland in their last fixture, meaning he is suspended.
There are a few surprise inclusions, with Jean-Philippe Mateta being rewarded for his form over the past year for the first time, while Christopher Nkunku, who endured a tough spell at Chelsea has also been included by Deschamps.
Squad
France World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection
- GK: Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain)
- GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
- GK: Brice Samba (Rennes)
- DF: Lucas Digne (Aston villa)
- DF: Malo Gusto (Chelsea)
- DF: Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal)
- DF: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)
- DF: Jules Kounde (Barcelona)
- DF: William Saliba (Arsenal)
- DF: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Manu Kone (Roma)
- MF: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)
- MF: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)
- MF: Khephren Thuram (Juventus)
- FW: Magnes Akliouche (Monaco)
- FW: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)
- FW: Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr)
- FW: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)
- FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)
- FW: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
- FW: Christopher Nkunku (Milan)
- FW: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
France's Fixtures and Results
October 13th: Iceland vs France, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland
October 10th: France vs Azerbaijan, Parc des Princes, Paris, France
September 9: France 2-1 Iceland, Parc des Princes, Paris, France
September 5: Ukraine 0-2 France, Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland
June 8: Germany 0-2 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
June 5: Spain 5-4 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
March 23: France 2-0 Croatia (5-4 pens), Stade de France, Paris, France
March 20: Croatia 2-0 France, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia
Manager
Who is France's manager?
Didier Deschamps has been in charge of France for 13 years, and his tenure will not continue beyond the 2026 World Cup, after he confirmed he would not extend his contract when it finishes.
He has enjoyed a successful stint at the helm, winning the 2018 World Cup, bfore reaching the final of the 2022 edition, and narrowly missing out on back-to-back wins on penalties to Argentina.
His squad selection has been fairly consistent, allowing him to build effective relationships that have helped them when it comes to major tournaments.
Star player
Who is France's star player?
Kylian Mbappe has started the 2025/26 season in electric form. He scored in every game for club and country in September, totalling 12 goals in eight games, and has adapted to Xabi Alonso's style seamlessly.
Mbappe ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, and he will be expected to carry on his unbelievable form for his country. He is the second outright top scorer for the French national team, just five goals behind Olivier Giroud.
His World Cup record is also outstanding. In just two tournaments, he has reached the final both times, scoring 12 goals, placing him joint-sixth on the all-time scoring charts. He also became only the second player, after Geoff Hurst, to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
Spain's Predicted XI
Formation 4-2-3-1
GK: Mike Maignan
RB: Jules Kounde
CB: William Saliba
CB: Dayot Upamecano
LB: Theo Hernandez
DM: Manu Kone
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
RW: Bradley Barcola
AM: Michael Olise
LW: Kingsely Coman
ST: Kylian Mbappe
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
