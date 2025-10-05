France World Cup 2026 squad: Didier Deschamps' full team for October's qualifiers

The France World Cup 2026 squad is getting closer.

Didier Deschamps has named his latest selection that includes major changes from September after a significant number of injuries has forced his hand.

France won their opening two World Cup qualifiers with wins against Ukraine and Iceland.

Les Bleus will face Azerbaijan and play their return leg against Iceland as they look to edge closer to booking their place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

Several key names miss out on Deschamps' October camp, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who picked up an injury in the September fixture against Ukraine.

Desire Doue, who starred in last season's Champions League final, also misses out through injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni is not included after he picked up a red card against Iceland in their last fixture, meaning he is suspended.

There are a few surprise inclusions, with Jean-Philippe Mateta being rewarded for his form over the past year for the first time, while Christopher Nkunku, who endured a tough spell at Chelsea has also been included by Deschamps.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

France World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain)

GK: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

GK: Brice Samba (Rennes)

DF: Lucas Digne (Aston villa)

DF: Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

DF: Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal)

DF: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

DF: Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

DF: William Saliba (Arsenal)

DF: Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

MF: Manu Kone (Roma)

MF: Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan)

MF: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

MF: Khephren Thuram (Juventus)

FW: Magnes Akliouche (Monaco)

FW: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr)

FW: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

FW: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

FW: Christopher Nkunku (Milan)

FW: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

France's Fixtures and Results

October 13th: Iceland vs France, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, Iceland

October 10th: France vs Azerbaijan, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

September 9: France 2-1 Iceland, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

September 5: Ukraine 0-2 France, Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland

June 8: Germany 0-2 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

June 5: Spain 5-4 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

March 23: France 2-0 Croatia (5-4 pens), Stade de France, Paris, France

March 20: Croatia 2-0 France, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Manager

Who is France's manager?

France manager Didier Deschamps holds the World Cup, 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

Didier Deschamps has been in charge of France for 13 years, and his tenure will not continue beyond the 2026 World Cup, after he confirmed he would not extend his contract when it finishes.

He has enjoyed a successful stint at the helm, winning the 2018 World Cup, bfore reaching the final of the 2022 edition, and narrowly missing out on back-to-back wins on penalties to Argentina.

His squad selection has been fairly consistent, allowing him to build effective relationships that have helped them when it comes to major tournaments.

Star player

Who is France's star player?

Kylian Mbappe for France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has started the 2025/26 season in electric form. He scored in every game for club and country in September, totalling 12 goals in eight games, and has adapted to Xabi Alonso's style seamlessly.

Mbappe ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, and he will be expected to carry on his unbelievable form for his country. He is the second outright top scorer for the French national team, just five goals behind Olivier Giroud.

His World Cup record is also outstanding. In just two tournaments, he has reached the final both times, scoring 12 goals, placing him joint-sixth on the all-time scoring charts. He also became only the second player, after Geoff Hurst, to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Spain's Predicted XI

Formation 4-2-3-1

GK: Mike Maignan

RB: Jules Kounde

CB: William Saliba

CB: Dayot Upamecano

LB: Theo Hernandez

DM: Manu Kone

DM: Eduardo Camavinga

RW: Bradley Barcola

AM: Michael Olise

LW: Kingsely Coman

ST: Kylian Mbappe