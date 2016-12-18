Players do not pick Inter line-up - Ausilio

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has denied the claims of Stevan Jovetic's agent that the players pick the team.

Jovetic has made just five appearances for a cumulative 67 minutes at Inter this season, with only one of his outings coming under current coach Stefano Pioli.

The Montenegrin forward was left out of the squad for Sunday's trip to face Sassuolo and his agent, Fali Ramadani, hit out at Inter's lack of professionalism and suggested they operate under an unusual structure.

"The club and the directors have behaved in an unprofessional manner. The players choose the line-up. That isn't like Inter, a great club," Ramadani told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Ausilio insisted that is not the case, stating Jovetic's exclusion from the first team for much of this season can only be down to strategic reasons.

"At Inter we do not have a team chosen by the players. If three coaches haven't used him it is because of technical reasons," Ausilio told Premium Sport.

"He always trains well, he is a great lad. His absence is undoubtedly due to technical and tactical reasons.

"I know Fali Ramadani, he is a great agent and he does his job. I defend the club, everyone is working for the good of Inter."

Another player struggling for game time is Gabriel Barbosa, who has been linked with a loan move in January despite only signing from Santos in August.

Ausilio feels first-team chances could start to come Gabriel's way in a congested January, but suggested a temporary switch is on the cards.

He added: "In January there are a lot of matches and maybe he will find space at Inter, but if he asks to leave we will work towards the right path for him."