Pochettino: Adebayor will not face Newcastle

The Togo international was granted a leave of absence by the the London club last week in order to return to his homeland for "personal reasons".

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday revealed that Adebayor reported for training on Monday, but will play no part in the quarter-final clash with Alan Pardew's side at White Hart Lane.

"He will not be considered for tomorrow," Pochettino said.

"He only started again yesterday to train and after one week away, it is impossible to be ready to play tomorrow."

Adebayor has fallen out of favour due to the emergence of Harry Kane and Roberto Soldado being restored to the starting line-up.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City frontman has not featured for Tottenham since the 2-1 home defeat against Stoke last month.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has urged Tottenham fans to get behind his side when they attempt to secure a place in the League Cup semi-final.

He said: "It's important for the club, important for us and our supporters. It's a big game and an opportunity to go to a semi-final. Newcastle are a very good team.

"We need to create a great atmosphere to go to the semi-final."