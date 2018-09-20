Pochettino backs Kane to end goal drought

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident that Harry Kane will find the back of the net again soon despite failing to score in his last five matches for club and country.

Kane came into the season having won the World Cup Golden Boot and looked set to enjoy another prolific campaign in front of goal having broken his August hoodoo.

The 25-year-old had never scored in the opening month of a season until he netted in Spurs' 3-1 win over Fulham, and he doubled his tally in Tottenham's following match against Manchester United.

However, they have dried up since and he heads into this weekend's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion without a goal in 427 minutes – Kane having also failed to score in both England matches during the international break.

Pochettino is not concerned, though, and expects his talisman to be back among the goals soon.

"Harry is one of the best players that we have," the Spurs boss told a media conference on Thursday.

"There is no doubt. It is only three games. Not too much. I think all strikers suffer periods where they don't score.

"Because he is such an important player for us, when he doesn't score, we sometimes struggle to win.

"I have no doubt that he is going to perform better in the future and score goals because he is a great player."