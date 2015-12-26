Pochettino full of praise for triumphant Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino praised Tottenham's professionalism following their 3-0 home win over Norwich City.

A first-half brace from Harry Kane put Tottenham on course at White Hart Lane, with the England striker following up a 26th-minute penalty with a low drive just before the interval.

Substitute Tom Carroll came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal with 10 minutes remaining, in the process wrapping up all three points at the start of a busy run of fixtures.

"I'm very pleased," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"I want to congratulate my players, because it was a very difficult game. The start of the game was difficult, for about the first 15 minutes, but after that my team fully deserved the final result.

"Maybe we deserved to score more goals, but the performance was very good."

Pochettino - who takes his team to Watford on Monday before they then travel to Everton - was particularly pleased to see Carroll get a goal.

The midfielder opened his account in the top flight with a left-footed strike from outside the area just eight minutes after replacing Christian Eriksen.

"That's what you want when you send a player on from the bench," Pochettino added.

"Tom had a real impact on the team. He scored his first goal in the Premier League, and he deserves that moment.

"He worked very hard in the training sessions. It's not a present from me to put him in the game – he deserved to play."