Pochettino happy with Chelsea links to Kane

Mauricio Pochettino is unconcerned Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Chelsea, insisting the striker wants to remain at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho's side occupy 15th in the Premier League and, with Diego Costa clashing with the manager at the weekend and only scoring three top-flight goals so far this season, reports have suggested they could make a move for the England international.

The Argentine coach believes such rumours show he has players of high ability in his ranks who, along with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, can achieve their ambitions at White Hart Lane.

"I am happy that a big club wants our player - this is because they show they are a top player with top performances," Pochettino said.

"It is good when they are linked. But Harry, like Hugo, wants to stay here. He is one of the best players and he is very happy.

"He wants to grow up with us and try the next few years to try for the top four and win titles with Tottenham. This is his challenge."

Tottenham will entertain Chelsea in their next Premier League outing on Sunday.