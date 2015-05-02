Pochettino: I have final say on transfers

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will decide who comes and who goes at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino inherited a Tottenham squad that underachieved last season, with Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela and Paulinho failing to live up to their hefty price tags as the London club finished sixth in the Premier League.

The Argentine boss, who took the reins after Tim Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December 2013, has brought in Federico Fazio, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Benjamin Stambouli, Michel Vorm, Ben Davies and DeAndre Yedlin since his arrival.

And Pochettino plans more upheaval in the off-season, with outcasts Soldado, Emmanuel Adebayor and Younes Kaboul on the chopping block.

"I think the person who has the final decision should be me, no?" he said.

"Always the manager and the coaching staff need to deal with the player, in the changing room or on the pitch, and if the feeling is not good between us it is difficult to achieve something.

"It is very important that I agree on the players who stay here and the players who we may bring in and it is my decision.

"If not; if you bring in some players here and I don't know them, then maybe it is not that they are bad players but the feeling with the coaching staff or the manager is important."

Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday.