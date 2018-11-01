Pochettino the key for Alli's new Tottenham contract

Dele Alli says Mauricio Pochettino played a key role in him signing a contract extension with Tottenham.

The midfielder committed his future to the club through to 2024 on Tuesday, then helped Spurs line up an EFL Cup quarter-final against rivals Arsenal by starting in a 3-1 away win against West Ham a day later.

Pochettino has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain coach having been sacked after a disastrous 14-match reign culminating in a 5-1 Clasico thrashing at the hands of Barcelona.

But England international Alli indicated Pochettino and his staff were a large factor in his decision to extend his contract by a further two years.

"The fans and the club are amazing, the players as well, we've got a special bunch of boys and everybody gets on really well," Alli said to Sky Sports.

"Poch is the one we're working with all the time, it's his philosophy why we love playing here. When I think about signing, obviously Poch plays a big part in that.

"I owe a lot of thanks to Poch for where I am at the minute in my career. Him and Jesus [Perez, assistant manager] and Miggy [Miguel D'Agostino, first team coach] and Toni [Jimenez, goalkeeping coach] are keen to keep it improving and heading in the right direction.

"I can't think of a better place for a player of my age and where I am in my career, to have such amazing support and coaching staff to help me to keep improving. That's what I want to do, to keep improving as a player and as a person."

Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024. Would like to say a big thank you to the chairman, manager, all my teammates and the fans for their constant support. I’ve loved my time at so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds! October 30, 2018

Pochettino said ahead of the West Ham game that he was enduring his "worst feeling" in his four years in charge of the club, with delays over their stadium redevelopment overshadowing the start of the season.

But Alli feels Spurs are on the right track, Pochettino's men having bounced back from Monday's Premier League loss at home to Manchester City by defeating West Ham thanks to a brace from Son Heung-min and a Fernando Llorente strike.

"I love being here, I love being a part of what this club is doing and where we're heading," Alli added.

"It's a nice gesture from the chairman because I had a few years left on my old contract, but nothing changes, I'm still going to keep working as hard as I am and keep fighting and being a part of this team."