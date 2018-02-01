Pochettino lauds Eriksen for 'great' display

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Christian Eriksen for his "great performance" in his side's win over Manchester United.

The Denmark international opened the scoring after just 11 seconds at Wembley on Wednesday before a Phil Jones own goal saw Spurs to a 2-0 victory.

Pochettino was full of praise for the 25-year-old, who made his return from illness for the important win.

"I think it was a great performance from Christian," he said.

"Christian is such an important player for us not because he was great and he scored, but he's a player that links everyone and of course when he's not in the team we always miss him.

"He's a player that you miss on the pitch."

The result was a huge boost to Tottenham's top-four chances as they moved within two points of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Pochettino was unsure if the United win was his side's best display at Wembley, saying his team had delivered at home on numerous occasions.

"I think we played plenty of good games. Not only Real Madrid but Liverpool and today. A lot of good performances were here," he said.

"Of course against Manchester United, a great team, to dominate play and deserve the result in the end, not conceding a goal, clean sheet, against a team like Manchester United, the team deserves a lot of praise."