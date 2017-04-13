Pochettino looks to emulate Ferguson at Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would love to replicate Manchester United icon Alex Ferguson by building around young English talent with Spurs.

Ferguson turned United into a force on the back of winning the 1992-93 Premier League – their first top-flight title in 26 years, which would be followed by 12 more under Ferguson.

The Argentinian has the likes of England stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli in top form this season, with Spurs second to Chelsea in the league table.

And Pochettino hopes the home-grown stars he has nurtured can become title-winning stars in north London.

"There is big pressure to win when you are a big club," Pochettino said.

"But for me the best example in football in many years was Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson – and what he created with young talent from the academy or from England. It created the core of a team that won everything. That is a good example for me.

"From day one, when we arrived at Southampton, we always said to you, the fans and the coaches that the most important thing was to show belief and faith in the young talent in England. One of our challenges in the last four years was to show the English people that the talent exists here.

"I think Southampton and Tottenham are showing that, if you believe and work and spend time, they have the same talent as in Argentina, Spain and Brazil."

Alli, 21, and Kane, 23, are two of the six nominees to win the PFA Young Player of the Year this season.

If either secures the prize, it would mark a fifth in six years for Tottenham, following on from Kyle Walker (2011-12), Gareth Bale (2012-13), Kane (2014-15) and Alli (2015-16).

"Tottenham is not the only club in England that believes in young players," Pochettino said.

"But I think it is one of the best few clubs that believes and for young players it is a perfect club to develop their game and we have had success in the league."

Tottenham are seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea ahead of hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.