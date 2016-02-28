Pochettino proud of patient Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted to see Tottenham's dominance against Swansea City rewarded by all three points as they maintained their Premier League title challenge.

Goals from Nacer Chadli and Danny Rose secured a 2-1 win for Spurs at White Hart Lane, but once again they had to come from behind.

Pochettino's side have now claimed a league-high 17 points from losing positions this season, a statistic that shows the fight within his Tottenham side.

They needed to be patient on Sunday as visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski produced a string of superb saves to keep the hosts at bay in north London, the breakthrough finally coming with 20 minutes to play.

"It was hard because from the beginning we conceded chances and Swansea scored," the Tottenham manager said. "Sometimes football is difficult. You play well but find it hard to score.

"The good thing is that the team fight. We shot [at goal] a lot of times and I am pleased after Thursday [when they beat Fiorentina in the Europa League] we have produced in another big game.

"It was maybe one of our best performances. We showed great character. It is a fantastic win."

The win keeps Tottenham firmly in the hunt for the title with 11 games to play, Pochettino's side moving back to within two points of leaders Leicester City.

Pochettino added: "Our mentality is to look to the next game and go step by step. Now we need to focus again. We have a strong squad and we will try to manage it in the right way."