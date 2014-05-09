Pochettino stays tight-lipped on Lallana future

Lallana has been one of the shining lights this season in a Southampton outfit littered with English talent, including Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez and Luke Shaw.

His performances for Pochettino's side have also seen him establish himself in the national set-up, with many expecting the 25-year-old to be included in Roy Hodgson's final squad of 23 to travel to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil next month.

However, with newspaper reports tipping Lallana for the St Mary's Stadium exit door on Friday, Pochettino was giving little away.

"I pretty much have the same information you have," he said. "The club has not spoken to me officially about anything."

The Argentine was also quizzed about his own future, with rumours of a possible move to take over from Tim Sherwood at Tottenham surfacing in the media.

"I'm here, no?" he replied. "I have the same goals and the same wishes. I want to be successful, ambitious and always improve as a manager."

Southampton bring their season to a close with the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.