Pochettino unimpressed with Tottenham's tense finish

Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was not entirely satisfied with Tottenham's 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion despite praising his team's attitude.

Harry Kane's penalty and a late second from Erik Lamela secured a hard-earned victory that helped ease the pressure after a worrying Champions League collapse to Inter on Tuesday.

Spurs' task was made more difficult than it needed to be when Anthony Knockaert reduced the deficit in the 93rd minute, prompting a nervy final few seconds at the Amex Stadium.

Pochettino saw shades of the midweek defeat in that moment, although the 46-year-old took heart from the stronger sense of character.

"The spirit we showed today was the spirit that I want to see in all of the games," he told reporters.

"I think that pleases me the most. We know very well we have quality, with great players who can play amazing football.

"I think in some periods we played so well and we dominated the game. We deserved the victory [but] of course I am very, very disappointed with the end of the game, the last two minutes.

"It's impossible that it happens again. It's good that it happens and you win, but to concede a goal like we did was a very bad feeling."

While victory ended Tottenham's run of three successive defeats, Brighton were left with a result that keeps them just three points above the drop zone.

Chris Hughton questioned the decision to award the first-half penalty against Glenn Murray that Kane converted and also felt his team should have had a spot-kick for Eric Dier's tangle with Lewis Dunk.

"There's no doubt that the ball hit [Murray's] hand, but we see that an awful lot, and on more occasions than not, they're not given as penalties," Hughton said.

"That was probably my frustration at the time. The other one is also a penalty, I have no doubts about that. [Dier is] on his way down and he's got a clear hold of Dunk's shirt.

"Those are the balances that haven't gone in our favour. I have no problems with theirs, but we certainly should have had one as well."