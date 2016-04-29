Pochettino verbally agrees new contract

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has announced he has verbally agreed a new contract extension, tying him to the club until 2021.

Pochettino took over at the club in 2014, moving from Southampton to take the top job at White Hart Lane, but the Argentinian had been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

He has guided Spurs to second this season, although it looks as though they will lose out to Leicester City in the Premier League title race following Monday's 1-1 home draw with West Brom.

"It's an easy decision," Pochettino told the media ahead of Tottenham's Premier League match at Chelsea on Monday.

"When you are happy and when you feel the love of the people and the potential of the club is massive. Why change?"

Pochettino had also been reported to be on Manchester United's shortlist should Louis van Gaal leave at the end of the season, but he insisted he has no plans to leave Tottenham.

"We create a good atmosphere on the training ground and I think we can achieve big things in the future," he said.

"I believe in the club, the players and staff. For that I say yes to staying here and extending my contract. I believe in the project, in the club, the energy and the history and I want to stay here for that.

"We haven't signed yet but we have reached the verbal agreement to stay here for the next five years. When will we sign? Maybe tomorrow or Tuesday – it depends on my lawyer. It's a good moment to tell you, for all people to know that my future is here.

"I'm very happy. It is for many reasons [that I stay]. We have unbelievable potential. After two years here we have created a great group of players. We have a very strong squad, which is young, and with the potential to be at the top."

Tottenham's trip to Stamford Bridge could prove academic as the title race will be over if Leicester win at United on Sunday.

Pochettino revealed Eric Dier suffered a concussion in the draw against West Brom on Monday and a decision will be made on Sunday whether or not he can play against Chelsea, although he has been "training well", while Nabil Bentaleb is "making good progress" but is unavailable.

"Everyone else is fit and available for selection," added Pochettino, who will be without the banned Dele Alli for the rest of the season after the midfielder was handed a three-match suspension for a punch on West Brom's Claudio Yacob.