Pochettino vows to keep fighting

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes took a major hit in Monday's 1-1 draw with West Brom, but Mauricio Pochettino wants his side to bounce back and finish the season strongly regardless.

Craig Dawson's header - cancelling out his own goal from the first half - earned the Baggies are share of the spoils at White Hart Lane, and left Spurs seven points behind leaders Leicester City with three games remaining.

The Foxes travel to Manchester United on Sunday knowing a win will seal a remarkable triumph, while Spurs will have to watch on before their trip to London rivals Chelsea a day later.

But Pochettino remained defiant following a game which saw his side strike the woodwork on three occasions.

"We're very disappointed, it's normal," he told Sky Sports. "It's unlucky for us, we were not clinical and in the second half we allowed them to have some chances.

"It was a very tough game, they compete very well but we deserve move, now it's difficult to carry on but we need to, with belief.

"We needed to kill the game, we hit the post in three situations and it can happen that you can concede.

"It's true that now it's difficult, we needed to win and get three points. It's difficult, but in football it can happen and we need to change this feeling because now we are all disappointed and we need to fight for the next three games.

"We need to still fight and believe and we need to be strong in our mind. The players are very disappointed with the result but that is football and we need to recover quickly."