Pochettino wants no let-up from Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has demanded no let-up from his Tottenham side after they swept aside Manchester City in a brilliant 2-0 victory on Sunday.

City headed into the game having won each of their six Premier League matches under Pep Guardiola, but it was Spurs – themselves unbeaten – who took the spoils thanks to a slick attacking display at White Hart Lane.

Aleksandar Kolarov's woeful own goal and Dele Alli's cool finish sealed the points for the hosts and they are now just one adrift of league leaders City in second.

But Pochettino urged his men to show the same level of performance throughout the season and not get carried away by the result.

"It was a great, great victory for us against this opposition. I am very happy. Sometimes when you have a plan, it is good, sometimes less so, but Manchester City are a great team. It is difficult to play against them," he said.

"We need to follow this after the international match and we have more tough games after the international break.

"The belief and faith in the way that we work needs to be consistent from the start of the season and we need to concentrate that all the way to the end of the season."

Spurs had the chance to make it 3-0 in the second half when Alli was fouled by Fernandinho in the penalty area, but Erik Lamela saw his spot-kick saved by Claudio Bravo.

Lamela and the excellent Son Heung-min were caught on camera seemingly arguing over who would take the penalty with regular taker Harry Kane still out through injury.

But Pochettino was unconcerned, adding: "It happens in all teams. Everyone can miss a penalty. We will analyse it, but it is not a big issue.

"The collective performance was strong. It is too early to take this into the table yet. We are still creating our philosophy."