Pogba denies buying house in Barcelona

Juventus star Paul Pogba has denied reports claiming he has bought a house in Barcelona.

The France international is likely to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe during the next transfer window after another superb season in Turin, where he claimed the domestic double once more with Juve.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have regularly been linked with a bid for the 23-year-old, but rumours of an imminent switch to Camp Nou have gathered pace this week after reports that he has purchased property in Barcelona.

However, when asked about the rumours by a fan on his official Facebook page, Pogba replied: "No house, it's invented."

Pogba arrived in Austria with the France squad early on Wednesday, with the Euro 2016 hosts taking part in a training camp prior to Saturday's friendly match against Scotland in Metz.