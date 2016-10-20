Pogba praises Rooney after resounding win

Paul Pogba was full of praise for Wayne Rooney after Manchester United's regular penalty taker allowed the Frenchman to take a vital spot-kick in the 4-1 Europa League win over Fenerbahce at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old duly converted in the 31st minute to claim his second goal for the club after Simon Kjaer had fouled Juan Mata in the box.

He then passed the penalty-taking mantle to Anthony Martial, who also found the net three minutes later after being bundled over by Sener Ozbayrakli.

Pogba made it 3-0 to United in first-half stoppage time with a wonderful long-range strike and Jesse Lingard added a fourth after the break before Robin van Persie marked his return to Old Trafford by netting a late consolation for the Turkish side.

The result moved United into second place in Group A, level on points with leaders Feyenoord, and Pogba was understandably delighted with both the performance and the result.

"We wanted the win because it was really important and now we are at the top of the group and are looking forward to the next game," he said.

"I told Wayne I wanted to take the penalty and he let me. I am very happy to score that penalty and from a player like him to let me [do that] it is big respect, so I am very glad.

"I feel comfortable with all of the team. It is just at the start of the season and there is still a long way to go and we want to go up and do our best and be top of the league."

United return to league action on Sunday with an eagerly-anticipated visit to Chelsea, while their next Europa League fixture is the return clash with Fenerbahce in Istanbul on November 3.