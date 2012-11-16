Pogba set to start after disciplinary problem

The 19-year-old, who was left in Turin for last Saturday's win after twice turning up late for training, will take the place of the suspended Andrea Pirlo, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Despite the league leaders having a crucial Champions League clash with European champions Chelsea on Tuesday and several players having been on international duty midweek, Juventus are unlikely to make many other changes for the match against fifth-placed Lazio.

In-form striker Fabio Quagliarella will almost certainly start alongside the returning Mirko Vucinic, who was injured during their 3-1 loss to Inter Milan a fortnight ago, after his stunning hat-trick against Pescara last week.