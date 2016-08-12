Pogba suspended for Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth
Paul Pogba is not available for Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth this weekend due to suspension.
Paul Pogba's debut for Manchester United has been delayed after the Football Association confirmed he must serve a one-game suspension.
Pogba could have been in line to play a part in United's opener at Bournemouth on Sunday but will now miss the trip to the Vitality Stadium due to a ban accrued during his time in Italy.
The France international, who became the world's most expensive player when he completed his protracted £89million move to Old Trafford from Juventus on Tuesday, was booked in Juve's Coppa Italia semi-final, second leg defeat to Inter and then shown another yellow in their final win over AC Milan.
Although the two matches were over two months apart, the cautions meant a one-match Coppa ban that has now been carried over to the Premier League.
Whether Pogba would have played at Bournemouth is now a moot point but it is unlikely he would have started given his lack of a pre-season due to France's run to the final of Euro 2016.
