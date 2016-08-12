Pogba suspended for Manchester United's trip to Bournemouth

Paul Pogba's debut for Manchester United has been delayed after the Football Association confirmed he must serve a one-game suspension.

Pogba could have been in line to play a part in United's opener at Bournemouth on Sunday but will now miss the trip to the Vitality Stadium due to a ban accrued during his time in Italy.

The France international, who became the world's most expensive player when he completed his protracted £89million move to Old Trafford from Juventus on Tuesday, was booked in Juve's Coppa Italia semi-final, second leg defeat to Inter and then shown another yellow in their final win over AC Milan.

Although the two matches were over two months apart, the cautions meant a one-match Coppa ban that has now been carried over to the Premier League.

Whether Pogba would have played at Bournemouth is now a moot point but it is unlikely he would have started given his lack of a pre-season due to France's run to the final of Euro 2016.