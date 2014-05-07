Pogba thankful for Man United experience

Pogba joined Juventus on free transfer from United in 2012, after opting not to renew his contract with the Premier League giants.

The France international has flourished since arriving in Turin, winning back-to-back Serie A titles under the management of Antonio Conte.

And while he recently lifted the lid on decision to leave Old Trafford, the 21-year-old expressed his gratitude towards the Manchester club in an interview with BBC.

"I've made a great decision coming here from Manchester United," said Pogba, who recently tasted league success after Roma's defeat to Catania left Juve 11 points clear at the summit with two games remaining.

"I'm thankful to them every day because that's where I gained the experience that prepared me for training with big players like (Andrea) Pirlo, (Arturo) Vidal, (Claudio) Marchisio and (Gianluigi) Buffon.

"I'm grateful to United but now I'm at Juventus and I'm happy here."

Pogba has formed a formidable partnership with Italy international Andrea Pirlo in the centre of Juve's midfield.

The duo have scored 11 league goals between them this season and Pogba paid tribute to Pirlo by saying he wants to be like the veteran midfielder.

"Being with Pirlo is just great – you learn every day with him and you just enjoy your football when you see him play," he said.

"He's been a top player for many years now and when you watch him you just want to be like him."