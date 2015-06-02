Pogba 'very happy' at Juve

Midfielder Paul Pogba said his decision to leave Manchester United for Juventus is justified by the Serie A champions' place in the UEFA Champions League final.

The 22-year-old France international is rated among the world's best midfielders, with interest in his services increasing after another fine season.

Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 after struggling for first-team opportunities.

"Yes, for sure, I am happy with how my time has gone in Turin," Pogba was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I don’t regret it at all. I am very happy here and I enjoy it.

"I am in a Champions League final with Juventus, not Manchester, so things have worked out very well for me."

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs believed to be interested in buying Pogba - who is contracted until mid-2019.

Despite the speculation, Pogba insisted his focus was on Saturday's decider against Barcelona in Berlin.

"Let people think what they want to think," he said.

"This is a final, it is a huge final for me, and I am just focused on that."