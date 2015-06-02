Pogba 'very happy' at Juve
Juventus star Paul Pogba is unfazed by the speculation surrounding his future and believes he was right to leave Manchester United.
Midfielder Paul Pogba said his decision to leave Manchester United for Juventus is justified by the Serie A champions' place in the UEFA Champions League final.
The 22-year-old France international is rated among the world's best midfielders, with interest in his services increasing after another fine season.
Pogba left Manchester United in 2012 after struggling for first-team opportunities.
"Yes, for sure, I am happy with how my time has gone in Turin," Pogba was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.
"I don’t regret it at all. I am very happy here and I enjoy it.
"I am in a Champions League final with Juventus, not Manchester, so things have worked out very well for me."
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs believed to be interested in buying Pogba - who is contracted until mid-2019.
Despite the speculation, Pogba insisted his focus was on Saturday's decider against Barcelona in Berlin.
"Let people think what they want to think," he said.
"This is a final, it is a huge final for me, and I am just focused on that."
