Pogba will become the world's best - Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand is certain former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba will become the world's best player in the next few years.

The 22-year-old Juventus star left Old Trafford in 2012 and has already developed into one of the game's most sought-after midfielders.

Speaking before Pogba played the full game in Juve's 2-1 Champions League win over Manchester City, Ferdinand spoke of his huge confidence in his ex-colleague's ability.

"I think he has the personality to be the best," the retired defender told BT Sport.

"I think Pogba really will go on to be the best player in the world in the next three or four years. He has got that personality and desire to be the best player.

"The way he trains, the way he looks at his game. He believes in himself like not many other players I have seen.

"Potentially, Pogba can be a Ballon d'Or winner."

Ferdinand admitted Alex Ferguson could have used the France international more prior to his departure but felt that is much easier to say now than it was at the time.

"I do, but that is with hindsight," the 36-year-old said when asked if Pogba should have played more. "Sir Alex Ferguson would say the same thing.

"I asked [Pogba] 'Why are you going? Where are you going? You are going to Juventus and that is not as good a league as the Premier League. You are at Manchester United. Where are you going? What are you doing?'

"He looked at me deadpan and went: 'I want to be the best player in the world and I am not playing. I want to go and play.'"