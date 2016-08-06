Pogba will not move... to Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor's vice-president has joked his side have missed out on the signing of Paul Pogba after being pictured at his party.
Paul Pogba is widely expected to seal a world-record move away from Juventus in the coming days, but it will not be to Trabzonspor.
The Turkish club's vice-president Nevzat Aydin was pictured at the France international's pool party in Las Vegas this week, with the image doing the rounds on social media.
Aydin posted a light-hearted remark on Twitter in response, claiming he attempted to sign Pogba but failed to agree a deal.
He wrote: "There is nothing to be done now it has been leaked - we couldn't agree on price with Pogba. He prefers to go Premier League."
It looks like Manchester United will still get their man!
Madem ortaya çıktı yapacak bir şey yok. Pogba ile fiyatta anlaşamadık. Premier League'i tercih etti. :) August 6, 2016
