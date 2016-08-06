Pogba will not move... to Trabzonspor

Paul Pogba is widely expected to seal a world-record move away from Juventus in the coming days, but it will not be to Trabzonspor.

The Turkish club's vice-president Nevzat Aydin was pictured at the France international's pool party in Las Vegas this week, with the image doing the rounds on social media.

Aydin posted a light-hearted remark on Twitter in response, claiming he attempted to sign Pogba but failed to agree a deal.

He wrote: "There is nothing to be done now it has been leaked - we couldn't agree on price with Pogba. He prefers to go Premier League."

It looks like Manchester United will still get their man!