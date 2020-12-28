Port Vale Legge-less again after Boxing Day defeat?

Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars will take charge of Bradford for the first time since their interim reign was extended “until further notice” by the club.

The pair, who have overseen a points haul of 10 from a possible 12 since taking over from Stuart McCall, are once again set to put their faith in Lee Novak after the striker scored in each of the last two games.

On-loan defender Bryce Hosannah is still short of fitness following hamstring trouble.

Elsewhere Joe Riley (knee), Reece Staunton (hamstring) and winger Zeli Ismail (hamstring) are long-standing absentees.

Port Vale boss John Askey has a decision to make over captain Leon Legge.

Legge was dropped for the Boxing Day date against Barrow but any hopes of an improved defensive display evaporated in a messy 2-0 loss.

Askey must now decide whether to draft him back in for one of Nathan Smith or Adam Crookes, while Shaun Brisley also stands by.

David Worrall (ankle) and Cristian Montano (thigh) are ruled out but Manny Oyeleke has an outside chance of playing some part.